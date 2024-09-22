Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in McDonald’s by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,206,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.11.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,193 shares of company stock worth $1,403,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $296.83 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.30 and its 200-day moving average is $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

