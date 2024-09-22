Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 70.1% higher against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $283.36 million and $17.87 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001299 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002087 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,600,683,877,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,606,313,716,160 with 152,015,520,226,148,352 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $26,335,030.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

