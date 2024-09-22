Xai Price Tops $0.20 (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Xai has a market capitalization of $134.31 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xai token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xai has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,297,569,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 661,226,858 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The official website for Xai is xai.games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,297,110,961.2544527 with 660,768,571.9741275 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.20603262 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $11,004,209.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

