CyberConnect Price Up 3.8% This Week (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $96.61 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberConnect token can currently be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00005659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberConnect alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00263854 BTC.

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect was first traded on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,007,517 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,007,517 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.60068295 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $11,355,262.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberConnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.