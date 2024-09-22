Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Price Tops $0.0000

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Mumu the Bull has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Mumu the Bull token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mumu the Bull has a total market cap of $91.91 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mumu the Bull Profile

Mumu the Bull’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00004001 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $1,492,639.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

