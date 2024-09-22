Catizen 24 Hour Volume Tops $281.48 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $233.35 million and approximately $281.48 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Catizen has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00263854 BTC.

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,000,000 tokens. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 305,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.87940151 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $386,050,604.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

