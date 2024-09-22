OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $0.30

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $41.91 million and approximately $49,128.37 worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00043057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013088 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

