Circle Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 706,875 shares of company stock valued at $130,909,198. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.92.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $199.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.82 and a 1 year high of $206.30. The stock has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

