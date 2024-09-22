Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,174 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.9% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 16,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Alphabet by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 91,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,842,000 after buying an additional 42,402 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 25,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,713,977.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,667 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,256 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.