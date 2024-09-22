Fairscale Capital LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a PE ratio of -490.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

