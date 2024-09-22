Greenline Partners LLC Sells 63,594 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenline Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63,594 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6,862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 64,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 63,202 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 663,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,921,000 after buying an additional 283,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. HSBC upped their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

Walmart Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $79.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $635.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,369,039 shares of company stock worth $959,826,083. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

