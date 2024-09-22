Prospector Partners LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 2.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in Eaton by 1,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $330.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.60. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.41.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

