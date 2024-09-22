ProShare Advisors LLC Has $257.93 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,111 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $257,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 149,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.40.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

