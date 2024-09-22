Flare Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.11 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $721.57 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,528,948,169 coins and its circulating supply is 48,420,823,094 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,528,955,775.14307 with 48,419,653,094.71439 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01506758 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,086,668.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

