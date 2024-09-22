Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

