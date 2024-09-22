Dent (DENT) Market Capitalization Achieves $87.34 Million

Dent (DENT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Dent has a total market cap of $87.34 million and $2.36 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized platform, created by DENT Wireless Ltd in Hong Kong, which facilitates the buying, selling, and donation of mobile data in a “Data Sharing Economy”. Founded in 2014 by Tero Katajainen, it aims to disrupt international roaming, provide transparent data pricing, and ensure users receive optimal data prices from suitable operators. The platform’s currency, the DENT Token, powers its blockchain-based trading system, allowing users to trade data packages on the Ethereum blockchain. This innovative approach positions DENT as a driving force in mobile data market evolution, promoting both competition and transparency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars.

