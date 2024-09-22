Aevo Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $322.31 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Aevo has a market cap of $322.31 million and $24.73 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aevo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aevo has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 871,153,262.1293409 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.39164903 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $21,635,888.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars.

