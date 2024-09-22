Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13.51 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Meter Governance has a market cap of $13.51 million and $23,912.90 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,480,508 coins and its circulating supply is 31,312,910 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,474,003 with 31,308,705 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.41944066 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $14,881.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.