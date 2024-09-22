Blast 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36.37 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Blast token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blast has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Blast has a market cap of $204.01 million and $36.37 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.41 or 0.00264331 BTC.

Blast Token Profile

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,307,702,158 tokens. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 20,287,072,198.15449 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01058687 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $33,137,786.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars.

