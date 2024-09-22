Decred (DCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $199.19 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Decred has a market cap of $199.19 million and $886,688.23 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.19 or 0.00019369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00073513 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007087 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,176.38 or 0.39991327 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,334,931 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

