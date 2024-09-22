Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,739 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $85,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $795.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $870.91 and a 200 day moving average of $939.66. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

