Estabrook Capital Management Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.2% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in Medtronic by 1,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $25,643,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,034,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,199,000 after buying an additional 42,988 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Medtronic by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 120,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 59,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

