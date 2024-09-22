1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,092 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of CrowdStrike worth $323,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $16,330,609. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $299.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.90 and its 200 day moving average is $312.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.03.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

