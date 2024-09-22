Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $506.65 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.62 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $525.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.