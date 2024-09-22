Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $281.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $283.00. The company has a market capitalization of $422.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

