Profund Advisors LLC Buys 17,132 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 153.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.39.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,586 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $127.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,156.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average is $132.66.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.