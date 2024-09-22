Holderness Investments Co. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,343 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,500,722,000 after buying an additional 1,000,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,694,000 after acquiring an additional 368,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

