Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

