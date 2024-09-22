Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 141,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,406,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 175,403 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 516,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

