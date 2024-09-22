Goepper Burkhardt LLC Sells 150 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE WMT opened at $79.06 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 359,616 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $28,139,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,989,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,262,194,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,369,039 shares of company stock worth $959,826,083 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
