Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 897 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.8% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

COST stock opened at $906.98 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $864.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $811.25.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.