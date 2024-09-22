Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 951 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $198.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.73 and its 200 day moving average is $184.17. The company has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

