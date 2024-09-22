Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Trimmed by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after buying an additional 612,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $198.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.