zkSync Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $442.88 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, zkSync has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. zkSync has a market cap of $442.88 million and approximately $37.85 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. One zkSync token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.00264566 BTC.

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.12326415 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $44,936,807.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

