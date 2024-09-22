Quest Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Quest Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,914 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.8% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,550.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,075 shares of company stock worth $154,029,567. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $340.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

