Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 514 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Quest Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,304,000 after acquiring an additional 595,576 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,881,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,294,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $261.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $262.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

