Quest Investment Management LLC Invests $11.50 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,408.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,419.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,294.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,275.77.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50.

Several research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.24.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $46,454,828 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

