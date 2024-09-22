Ribbon Finance (RBN) One Day Volume Reaches $1.46 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $49.39 million and $1.46 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,846,737 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

