Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $415.38 Million

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $415.38 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,632.23 or 0.04176840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kelp DAO Restaked ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.00264566 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s launch date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 245,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 246,409.33815743. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,655.87826252 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $12,321,051.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.