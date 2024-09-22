Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 734,427 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 35,802 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $53,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

