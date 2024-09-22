Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,293 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 34.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,293 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after buying an additional 3,801,910 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $207,850,000. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,063,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,563,000 after buying an additional 1,174,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

CP opened at $85.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

