Prospector Partners LLC Acquires 240 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,708,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.04.

NYSE:HD opened at $389.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

