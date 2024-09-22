Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 244,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $18,205,903. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE opened at $522.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.54. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $231.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

