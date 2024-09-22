The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Holderness Investments Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $84,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 44.9% during the second quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $389.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.04.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

