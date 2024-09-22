QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 173.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,781,000 after buying an additional 534,176 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $3,104,000. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 988,683 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $196,807,000 after acquiring an additional 479,722 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.9 %

QCOM stock opened at $168.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.52 and a 200-day moving average of $182.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.