Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 57,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.79.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

