Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 28,660 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after acquiring an additional 916,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Walt Disney by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $117,599,000 after buying an additional 810,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

