Request (REQ) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $80.95 million and $715,093.08 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008873 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001109 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,076.15 or 0.99977001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00013595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007775 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10789266 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $682,053.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.