Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 464 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $36,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $855.44.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $937.36 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $940.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $822.56 and a 200 day moving average of $771.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

