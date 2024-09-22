Fairscale Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Intel by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $859,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

